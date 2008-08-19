GPhone On Its Way! FCC Approves HTC Dream, On Sale By Nov. 10?

The government is out of Google’s way: The FCC has just approved the HTC Dream, the first phone that will run Google’s “GPhone” Android mobile operating system.



No hi-res product shots included in the FCC’s documentation, but we’re able to confirm that the Dream will be able to access T-Mobile’s nascent 3G data network — it’s been approved to use the 1700 MHz band, the chunk of airwaves that T-Mobile uses for 3G service. And the phone includes a “jog ball,” which we understand is the correct jargon for the tiny trackball used on BlackBerries.

Now T-Mobile can start selling the Dream pretty much as soon as it wants. We expect it to go on sale next quarter as promised — specifically, before Nov. 10 — that’s the date HTC has requested the FCC keep Dream photos and user manuals confidential until.

