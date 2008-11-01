'GPhone' Maker HTC Rides The Smartphone Boom

As smartphone sales boom, one company cashing in is Taiwan’s HTC — which makes gadgets running Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile operating system, and this month was the first company to start selling ‘GPhones’ running Google’s (GOOG) Android platform.



HTC said today that it earned $255 million in Q3 on sales of $1.15 billion — representing 30% year-over-year sales growth. (For comparison, Nokia, the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, reported Q3 devices and services sales dropped 7% year-over-year.)

HTC expects year-over-year sales growth to slow in Q4 to around 20%. But it says full-year revenue growth should come in “close to the upper end” of its 20%-30% target.

HTC stock traded up 4.5% today on the Taiwan market.

