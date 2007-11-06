'Android' Is Official: Handset, Carrier Partners Confirmed

The AP confirms many leaks and rumours we’ve seen over the last few weeks about Google’s deeper push into the mobile software industry. As expected, Google is releasing a free mobile phone software platform, which will be available in mid-2008. Key points:



Carrier partners: Sprint Nextel (S) and T-Mobile (DT) in the U.S., China Mobile, Telefonica in Spain and Telecom Italia

Handset partners: Motorola (MOT), Samsung, Taiwan’s HTC and Korea’s LG

Branding: No Google branding on phones; Google sticking with Andy Rubin’s “Android” name

Open handset alliance: Also includes Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), Texas Instruments (TXN), Broadcom (BRCM), Nvidia (NVDA)

Related: Google Phones: Four Things We Still Don’t Know

Google’s GPhone: Picking Winners And Losers

GooglePhone Revenue Ests: $2B-$5B in Year 2/3, OpCo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.