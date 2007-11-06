'Android' Is Official: Handset, Carrier Partners Confirmed

Dan Frommer

The AP confirms many leaks and rumours we’ve seen over the last few weeks about Google’s deeper push into the mobile software industry. As expected, Google is releasing a free mobile phone software platform, which will be available in mid-2008. Key points:

  • Carrier partners: Sprint Nextel (S) and T-Mobile (DT) in the U.S., China Mobile, Telefonica in Spain and Telecom Italia
  • Handset partners: Motorola (MOT), Samsung, Taiwan’s HTC and Korea’s LG
  • Branding: No Google branding on phones; Google sticking with Andy Rubin’s “Android” name
  • Open handset alliance: Also includes Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), Texas Instruments (TXN), Broadcom (BRCM), Nvidia (NVDA)

Related: Google Phones: Four Things We Still Don’t Know
Google’s GPhone: Picking Winners And Losers
GooglePhone Revenue Ests: $2B-$5B in Year 2/3, OpCo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google mobile sai-us