Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue calls boycott threats following his praise of Trump a 'suppression of speech'

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue is facing backlash after saying the US is “truly blessed” to have President Trump as a leader.

Unanue said that boycott threats following his comments are a “suppression of speech.”

When asked about Joe Biden’s candidacy, Unanue – who donated $US3,000 to the Republican National Committee last year – said that Trump has removed corporate regulations that made it harder for Goya to do business.

On Thursday, CEO Robert Unanue said the US is “truly blessed” to have President Trump as a leader at a White House event. Unanue’s statements quickly sparked backlash on social media, including comments from high-profile Trump critics such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Unanue responded to criticism in an interview on Fox News on Friday, where he said it was “good to talk to some friends.”

In response to a question about how Hispanic Americans have fared under President Trump’s time in office, Unanue emphasised the role of Hispanic people in the American economy.

“Previous to COVID, Hispanic unemployment was the lowest in history,” Unanue said.

Unanue said that boycott threats are a “suppression of speech,” mentioning Goya’s past efforts with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

“You’re allowed to … praise one president, but you’re not allowed” to praise another, Unanue said.

“I’m not apologizing,” he added, saying that there was a double standard.

When asked about presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s candidacy, Unanue said that Trump has taken away corporate regulations and roadblocks. Unanue donated $US3,000 to the Republican National Committee in August 2019, according to federal campaign finance records.

“The function of the government is to provide an environment in which businesses can prosper,” Unanue said. “As soon as the government gets involved in impeding that, that makes doing business a lot harder.”

