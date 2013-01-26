REPORT: Dolphin Trapped In Brooklyn Canal Has Died

Photo: NBC

CBS New York is reporting the dolphin that had wandered into Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Friday has died.They cite another report from 1010 WINS anchor Sonia Rincon that, “The wayward animal stopped moving shortly after 5:30 p.m. after getting wedged between a rock and a pillar below the Union Street Bridge.”



The EPA declared the canal a Superfund site in 2010 due to its “century-long” build-up of pollutants.

Eyewitnesses spotted the dolphin around noon Friday. Authorities were hoping the animal would be able to swim out on its own, and would wait until high tide Friday evening to attempt a rescue.

