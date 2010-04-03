Gowalla Will Try To Trick People Into Attending Nets Games

Nets Cheerleaders

Photo: nba.com/nets

Gowalla is about to announce a promotional deal with the New Jersey Nets.Gowalla is another location-based service that lets you tell your friends where you’re at, what you’re doing.



For the last game of the season, the Nets and Gowalla will scatter 500 tickets at sports-themed locations withing 75 miles of the Nets arena in the Meadowlands. Gowalla users that find them will get tickets via email.

Then on the night of the game, when fans check-in to the arena, they’ll unlock badges that entitle them to trinkets like signed jerseys and other goods.

The New Jersey Nets are in last place, and have had a hard time getting fans to come to the building. If this stunt helps bring fans in, it would good for Gowalla. It would show that it can move consumers.

Gowalla is not receiving any compensation for this deal. We’re told there will be more deals to come between the Nets and Gowalla.

