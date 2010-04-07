Gowalla Should Pray That Yahoo Buys Foursquare

Gowalla’s CEO Josh Williams should be overcome with joy about Yahoo considering buying Foursquare.

Photo: ATD: kara.allthingsd.com

Mobile startup Gowalla should be praying that its rival Foursquare gets bought by Yahoo.As noted by a commenter on our previous post, it’s “the one thing that could save Gowalla!”



Why? Because the two services do pretty much the exact same thing, but so far, Foursquare is kicking Gowalla’s butt.

If Foursquare goes to Yahoo, it’s going to crawl into a dying company, get buried, then forgotten. (Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley experienced this firsthand at Google after it bought his last company, Dodgeball. No doubt, he’s learned from it.) Meanwhile, Gowalla will be free to keep building its service totally unencumbered by an entrenched parent company.

If Yahoo doesn’t buy Foursquare, then Foursquare will raise a big round and continue focusing on squashing Gowalla. Then the companies will have to continue their fight to the death.

