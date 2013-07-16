Gowalla Founder Josh Williams Is Leaving Facebook, Plans To Pursue New Project In San Francisco

In December 2011, the talent behind location-checkin app Gowalla was acquired by Facebook. The app itself was wound down over the next few months.



Now, a year and a half after joining Facebook, Gowalla’s founder and former CEO Josh Williams is leaving.

Williams joined Facebook as a product manager where he worked on Pages, Location and Events. Gowalla launched before Foursquare but only ever reached a few million downloads. Foursquare now has 30 million downloads and more than 1 billion check-ins, although it hasn’t had a smooth ride either.

Williams, who moved from Austin, Texas to join Facebook in Palo Alto says he’ll remain in San Francisco to pursue a new project.

“No comment on my next steps at this point — beyond that I plan to stay in SF and work on something new,” Williams told Business Insider.

We reached out to Facebook about Williams’ departure and are awaiting official comment.

