Massive NYC Billboard Nets Gowalla A Whopping 84 Checkins From 64 People

So much for the idea that a giant New Jersey Nets billboard was going to move the needle for Gowalla, the mobile/location/social startup that is losing badly to Foursquare.



As you may have heard, Gowalla scored a supposedly big coup by being featured on this billboard, which is basically a big painting of Jay-Z and Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov.

The gist is that someone walking by the billboard could “check-in” on Gowalla and get a “special item” prize for their account. It’s basically an urban treasure hunt.

So, how’s that working out? Has the giant billboard brought in thousands of new users for Gowalla? Is Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley shaking in his boots?

Not yet.

As of this writing, 64 people have checked in to the billboard, for a total of 84 checkins. That’s the same as the last time we checked, around 5 p.m. yesterday; the last checkin was 19 hours ago.

However, it’s up from 39 people and 56 checkins when we first started paying attention on Wednesday afternoon. So at least a dozen people a day are trying it out.

So, nice try. But hardly a slam dunk.

Perhaps the best thing to come out of the billboard is this enthusiastic writeup on TechCrunch:

“With this mural, [Gowalla is] looming over New York, a town dominated by rival Foursquare — just as the New Jersey Nets are looming over New York, a town dominated by the Knicks,” TechCrunch’s MG Siegler wrote about the promotion. “…Gowalla was smart to hitch a ride on that in a city that their rival owns,” he said.

As we’ve said repeatedly, sorry Gowalla, but it’s over — Foursquare has already won the check-in apps battle.

Don’t miss: Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley’s Epic World Cup Adventure

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.