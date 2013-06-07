The Government Wants To Read Your Dropbox Files, Too, Leaked Documents Say

When the NSA and FBI want to secretly spy on you, they aren’t limited to collecting telephone records from Verizon.



They can also sift through audio, video, photographs, emails, and other documents you have stored on the servers of nine big Internet companies, according to a leaked security presentation obtained by The Washington Post.

This includes Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube, and Apple.

And they want to add Dropbox to the list, too, the leaked document said.

The program is reportedly called PRISM.

The Guardian, which broke the original story about Verizon, says it, too, has seen the leaked document.

While most people understand that they are giving up some privacy to use cloud services, the details of this story are alarming. Read more about it here.

