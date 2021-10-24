Sudan’s military arrested the prime minister and dissolved the government in apparent coup

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum to demand the government’s transition to civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 21, 2021. AP Photo/Marwan Ali

Sudan appears to be experiencing a military coup.

A general has dissolved the government and the prime minister has been arrested.

Protests have started, and Sudan’s information ministry told people to resist.

Sudan’s prime minister was arrested and the country’s government was dissolved in an apparent coup on Monday.

Sudan’s Information Ministry confirmed that the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, was arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, The Associated Press reported. His office said he was under house arrest.

Hamdok’s office said on Facebook on Monday that there had been a “complete coup.”

A general dissolved the country’s ruling body and its transitional government on Monday, Reuters reported.

A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag during a demonstration against the apparent coup in Sudan on October 25, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

Protesters have taken to the streets in opposition to the apparent coup. The country’s biggest pro-democracy party and its information ministry called on peoople to resist it, Reuters reported.

A Reuters reporter saw military and paramilitary forces on the streets of Khartoum, restricting the movement of civilians as protesters burnt tires.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country.

Jeffrey Feltman, the US envoy to the Horn of Africa, has reportedly left Khartoum, according to Sky News Arabia.

A takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.

Sudanese protesters lift national flags as they rally o denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, on October 25, 2021 AFP via Getty Images

Monday’s arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more-conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

The arrests of five government figures were confirmed by two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The officials said the detained government members include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country’s ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Hamdok.

Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, Khartoum, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office.

The arrests followed meetings the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman had with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan’s state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said it had seen a “significant disruption” to both fixed-line and mobile internet connections across Sudan with multiple providers early Monday.

“Metrics corroborate user reports network disruptions appearing consistent with an internet shutdown,” the advocacy group said. “The disruption is likely to limit the free flow of information online and news coverage of incidents on the ground.”

The Sudanese Congress Party published a statement on Twitter urging “masses of the Sudanese people as a whole and in all parts of Sudan to take to the streets immediately.”

“We call upon all the forces of the revolution and the resistance committees in all neighborhoods, villages, countryside, localities and cities of Sudan, to line up as one impregnable line,” the statement continued.