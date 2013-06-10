Watch An Eleven-Story New York City Building Perfectly Implode

A large eleven-story building on Governors Island in New York City was destroyed in less than 20 seconds this morning, the New York Daily News reports.



The 45-year-old structure formerly housed 165 members of the U.S. Coast Guard and their families. It took 250 pounds of explosives to destroy the building, the city’s first controlled explosion since 2001.

The building is being demolished to make way for a new park.

Despite the early start (7.36am exactly), there was a crowd on hand to watch the implosion.



One commuter on the Staten Island Ferry caught the implosion on his phone:



Here’s how the implosion looked from Red Hook:



The Fire Department of New York released a Vine of the implosion:

