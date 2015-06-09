18 awesome photos of musicians performing at this weekend's Governors Ball in NYC

Robert Altman/Invision/AP Charli XCX joined the likes of Drake, Florence and the Machine, and many more.

This weekend was the annual Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York.

Throughout the three-day festival, over 60 musicians performed, from DJs and Drake to Björk and Weird Al Yankovic.

Here’s everything you missed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.