18 awesome photos of musicians performing at this weekend's Governors Ball in NYC

Charli XCXRobert Altman/Invision/APCharli XCX joined the likes of Drake, Florence and the Machine, and many more.

This weekend was the annual Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York.

Throughout the three-day festival, over 60 musicians performed, from DJs and Drake to Björk and Weird Al Yankovic.

Here’s everything you missed.

Thousands of people gathered over three days for the Governors Ball music festival on Randall's Island.

British singer songwriter Charli XCX grabbed an inflatable guitar opening day.

Florence and the Machine were one of the headliners on Friday night.

Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo revved up the crowds.

Danish singer songwriter MO (Karen Marie Orsted) got super into her set.

Rapper Drake closed Friday's closing performance.

On Saturday, Canadian musician Kiesza gave a spirited performance complete with back up dancers.

Björk was in one of her usual attention-grabbing costumes.

Swedish electronic band Little Dragon also performed Saturday.

As did Marina and the Diamonds.

And British electronic group Clean Bandit.

DJ Deadmau5 closed out the shows on Saturday.

On Sunday, Weird Al Yankovic first impressed the crowd with his accordion.

He then channeled 'Fat Michael Jackson.'

Australian psychedelic band Tame Impala performed Sunday.

As did singer Mayer Hawthorne.

And indie singer St. Vincent.

The crowds were loving it.

