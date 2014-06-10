Gorgeous Photos Of Everything You'll Find At NYC's Governors Ball Music Festival

Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider Life-size Jenga was just one of the many activities for festival-goers.

This past weekend, Governors Ball held its 4th annual event on Randall’s Island, a three-day festival packed with big acts, raucous partying, and a laundry list of activities and amenities for festival-goers who wanted a break from the music.

The sprawling festival was even bigger than years past with four stages of music that featured acts like Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Outkast, and the Strokes.

Unlike last year, the weather was perfect — bright sunny skies and warm temperatures continued throughout the weekend.

We headed down to the festival to check out what it was all about.

