Gorgeous Photos Of Everything You'll Find At NYC's Governors Ball Music Festival

Harrison Jacobs/Business InsiderLife-size Jenga was just one of the many activities for festival-goers.
This past weekend, Governors Ball held its 4th annual event on Randall’s Island, a three-day festival packed with big acts, raucous partying, and a laundry list of activities and amenities for festival-goers who wanted a break from the music.
The sprawling festival was even bigger than years past with four stages of music that featured acts like Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Outkast, and the Strokes.
Unlike last year, the weather was perfect — bright sunny skies and warm temperatures continued throughout the weekend.
We headed down to the festival to check out what it was all about.
Festival organisers arranged a number of public transportation options for getting to the festival. We decided to go low-key and walk across the RFK Bridge to Randall's Island on foot.
The lines looked intimidating when we arrived, but they moved quickly. We didn't wait more than five minutes to make it inside.
Before heading to the stages, we stopped at the Food, Drink, Shade Oasis. There was no shortage of options for what to eat.
Festival-goers didn't need to be told to get started partying. The weather was perfect for laying out on the grass.
There were a variety of specialty hangouts for festival-goers to relax in. Tito's Handmade Vodka outfitted an Airstream trailer as a bar & lounge.
The newest addition to the festival was rentable lockers by Paypal. The Governors Ball team added the lockers after overwhelming requests from past festival-goers.
Detroit-native Joshua Niko Orange traveled to New York just for the festival. He brought hula-hoops to show off his skills.
He was even teaching others how to do his tricks. Brooklyn-based Kendall Meehl gave the hula-hoop a try.
For those who needed a drink, Camelbak provided free water refilling stations. It was necessary over the hot weekend.
There were art installations scattered throughout the grounds. This one of Biggie Smalls was one of our favourites.
Balloon chains ring the festival grounds and are held in place by crew like Peter Jaquay. He even let passerby give holding the balloon chain a try.
The Statue of Liberty art installation was one of the most popular photo-opportunities for festival-goers.
By the time Phoenix started playing, the crowd had packed around the main stage. Singer Thomas Mars jumped into the crowd during their set.
Cult rap star Chance the Rapper gave an intense performance in the Gotham Tent on Saturday. He even led a massive singalong of the theme song from the PBS animated series Arthur.
After wandering around the grounds, we found our way to the Freeloader's Lounge, a backstage bar with free drinks and food.
The Cabanas were located next to the main stage with a perfect view. If you like attending concerts in comfort and style, there isn't a better way.
Just before the headliners started, the crowd rushed to the Governors Ball stage. They were met by the High and Mighty Brass Band, an on-the-move New Orleans funk & R&B group. The band stopped the crowd in their tracks.
Outkast kicked off the weekend's headliners with a sharp, funky set that was all kinds of weird. Before playing many of their hits, the duo teased the crowd about their age, noting that many were in elementary school when their biggest hits came out.
On Saturday, electronic music prodigies Disclosure gave a memorable performance as they worked through most of their 2013 album, Latch.
Jack White's headlining performance on Saturday night did battle with Skrillex on the adjacent stage. White rocked through a set of old White Stripes favourites and cuts from his new solo effort, Lazaretto.
Foster The People put on an exciting performance on Sunday. They even got some help from Capital Cities' trumpeter Spencer Ludwig.
Axwell & Ingrosso, formerly of Swedish House Mafia, blasted their way through a set that was heavy on the fireworks Sunday night.
Vampire Weekend closed out the festival with a fun set that was occasionally interrupted by cheers from NBA Finals watchers.
