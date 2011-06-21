PHOTOS: Young Wall Street Parties With Girl Talk On Governors Island

Julie Zeveloff
neon

Photo: Business Insider

It seemed like everyone we talked to at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Governors Island this Saturday was a young banker who had come to party.At first we were a little surprised that the crowd was so Wall Street heavy, but when you think about it, who else could really afford the $95 ticket price?

The two-stage festival was a marathon, lasting from noon until 11pm and featuring a dozen musical acts, including Outkast’s Big Boi and Das Racist.

We went to interview Girl Talk (we’ll post those videos soon) and stayed to catch some music and chat up festival-goers.

It turns out that when they’re not sporting ties, young Wall Streeters like to deck out in neon and denim.

Free ferries to Governors Island left from Pier 11 on Wall Street

There was tons of security on hand collecting contraband booze

Great views of the downtown skyline from the ferry

Too bad the ride only lasted five minutes

This band set up shop near the ferry landing on Governors Island where thousands of concert-goers passed -- nothing like a little free publicity

Welcome to Governors Ball!

Our first order of business was an interview with Gregg Gillis, the mashup DJ better known as Girl Talk (he was awesome!)

Then it was off to the festival. Fans lounged in front of the main stage between musical sets

Here's one of the two stages. There were people everywhere

Fortunately, there was plenty of fried food and beer to keep the crowd satisfied

The fashion trend of the day was unquestionably neon

This guy got the neon memo

He just graduated from Cornell and works at a Wall Street bank

We saw neon fanny packs

And neon flip flops

And neon pink spandex. It was seriously everywhere

This guy wasn't sporting neon, but he did have a Frisbee. He worked on Wall Street, but wouldn't tell us where

In addition to neon, we saw lots of short shorts and Ray-Ban sunglasses

Short shorts, neon AND Ray-Bans -- this guy had it all

This group of recent New York University grads told us they worked in finance, consulting, and digital media

An impromptu game of limbo broke out

Of course, there was always a crowd near the bar tent

This chicken hat was our favourite accessory of the day

Once the music started, the crowds rushed towards the stage

Fortunately, our press pass gave us pretty great access

Girl Talk finally took to the stage around 9pm

The crowd went wild for his set; some fans even got on stage

