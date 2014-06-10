New York's Governors Ball Festival Doubles As A Foodie Paradise [PHOTOS]

Business Insider/Aly Weisman Café Habana’s corn was a popular item throughout the 3-day festival.

Thousands gathered this weekend for the fourth annual Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island.

While Outkast, Skrillex, The Strokes, and many other musical acts took over the four stages, one of the main attractions was the food.

There were tons of delicious options, including Luke’s lobster rolls, Café Habana corn, Mile End smoked meats, Beecher’s macaroni and cheese, Cool Haus ice cream sandwiches, Morris Truck grilled cheese sandwiches, Korilla BBQ, and Sticky’s chicken fingers, among many others.

