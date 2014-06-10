New York's Governors Ball Festival Doubles As A Foodie Paradise [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
Cafe Habana corn govballfoodBusiness Insider/Aly WeismanCafé Habana’s corn was a popular item throughout the 3-day festival.

Thousands gathered this weekend for the fourth annual Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island.

While Outkast, Skrillex, The Strokes, and many other musical acts took over the four stages, one of the main attractions was the food.

There were tons of delicious options, including Luke’s lobster rolls, Café Habana corn, Mile End smoked meats, Beecher’s macaroni and cheese, Cool Haus ice cream sandwiches, Morris Truck grilled cheese sandwiches, Korilla BBQ, and Sticky’s chicken fingers, among many others.

After most subway-riding Governor's Ball festival-goers were forced to walk across The Triborough Bridge to get to the grounds...

They arrived hungry and ready to eat!

Lucky for them, the festival was full of delicious food.

There were popular food trucks everywhere, like Crif Dogs gourmet hot dogs.

Food truck employees worked overtime to help long lines.

NYC staples like Momofuku Milk Bar and Pommes Frittes were available at tented booths throughout the festival grounds.

Café Habana's corn was a huge hit.

Watermelon from Beekman's Burgers was used as a treat to beat the intense heat.

Heavier fare included L'Apicio's short rib sandwich.

And their roasted mushroom sandwich with ricotta.

Jack's Sliders and Sushi offered this pork belly stirred ramen dish.

They also sold chilled edamame covered in 7 different spices.

Handsome Hank's Seafood had classic fish and chips.

Mayhem and Stout fuelled festival-goers with a braised buffalo chicken sandwich.

Cool Haus and Melt specialised in delicious ice cream sandwiches.

Ben & Jerry's offered free cups of ice cream, if you were willing to wait in the long line.

Food blog The Infatuation had festival attendees tag their Instagram pics with #Govballeeeeeats. They posted this one of Morris Truck's grilled cheese sandwich.

Instagram user @m_indulgence had an epic corn shot.

One of the most posted items were Luke's incredibly delicious, mayonnaise-free lobster rolls.

And the addictive Momofuku birthday cake truffles.

Mile End Deli brought their famous smoked meats and hot dogs to the festival.

Some of the longest lines were for wood-fired pizzas, made fresh on the festival grounds.

But did you really eat that if you didn't Instagram it?

There were free water stations available so that people didn't get dehydrated in the intense heat.

The alcohol was pretty much beer and wine only.

Unless you were one of the lucky ones to come across this Don Julio Airstream.

But who needs tequila when you can build a beer tower to find your friends?

