New York's Governors Ball Festival Doubles As A Foodie Paradise [PHOTOS]

Business Insider/Aly WeismanCafé Habana’s corn was a popular item throughout the 3-day festival.
Thousands gathered this weekend for the fourth annual Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island.
While Outkast, Skrillex, The Strokes, and many other musical acts took over the four stages, one of the main attractions was the food.
There were tons of delicious options, including Luke’s lobster rolls, Café Habana corn, Mile End smoked meats, Beecher’s macaroni and cheese, Cool Haus ice cream sandwiches, Morris Truck grilled cheese sandwiches, Korilla BBQ, and Sticky’s chicken fingers, among many others.
After most subway-riding Governor's Ball festival-goers were forced to walk across The Triborough Bridge to get to the grounds...
NYC staples like Momofuku Milk Bar and Pommes Frittes were available at tented booths throughout the festival grounds.
Food blog The Infatuation had festival attendees tag their Instagram pics with #Govballeeeeeats. They posted this one of Morris Truck's grilled cheese sandwich.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.