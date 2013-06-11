New York City Music Fest Turns Into Giant Mud Party [PHOTOS]

For many New Yorkers and music fans, the Governors Ball is one of the most highly-anticipated concert events of the year.



A three-day music festival on Randall’s Island in NYC filled with great bands, food, friends and sunshine.

But this year, something was different about the festival.

Mud.

Dirty, wet ground that made every step between concert stages more difficult and every concert-goer’s feet covered in brown muck. There was no escaping it.

Thanks to a powerful rain storm on Friday night that forced some bands to postpone their sets, mud became the main act at the Governors Ball 2013.

While some were more prepared than others, everyone was forced to eventually embrace it.

