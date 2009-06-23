Governor Who Rejected Stimulus Money Is MISSING

Mark Sanford, the Governor of South Carolina, is a hero of the conservative wing of the Republican party, as he opposed the bailouts and initially rejected stimulus money.



And now he’s missing…

The State: The whereabouts of Gov. Mark Sanford have been unknown to state officials since

Neither the governor’s office nor the State Law Enforcement Division, which provides security for governors, has been able to reach Sanford after he left the mansion in a black SLED Suburban SUV, said Sen. Jake Knotts and three others familiar with the situation but who declined to be identified.

Sanford’s last known whereabouts were near Atlanta, where a mobile telephone tower picked up a signal from his phone, authorities said.

His wife says she doesnt’ know where he is either. But police don’t suspect foul play, and an official from the Governor’s office says that Sanford likes to take time off to recharge from time to time, though he didn’t say where he is.

Hopefully he’s just off clearing his mind somewhere.

