Governor Schwarzenegger's Great California Garage Sale

Let’s not forget that Gov Schwarzenegger comes from a creative background, which he is putting to use to help his cash-strapped state.

Later this week, Schwarzenegger is having a garage sale and has listed items on Craigslist and eBay to terminate (sorry, couldn’t help it) extra state inventory and raise some dollars.

And you will pretty much find anything you want. Some items on Craigslist include: chairs (10 Rolling office chairs $40 for set or $5 each. colours: Blue, maroon, tan, and green available.), Dell laptops for $200 (Computers will be sold with a “blank slate” containing no operating system.), $25 Blackberrys, seven wood coat racks ($30 for set or $5 each. Light brown wood, eight gold hooks in total for each.) and desks. (Wood, grey. $250 for all 10 or $30 each, two drawers.)

If you’re a bigger spender, autographed cars will also be auctioned.



And if you are cash-strapped yourself, here are some cheaper items: Ceramic candy dish, dental chair, exercise steps, fake plants, screwdrivers, jeans, surfboards, earrings, wheel barrels and an X-Box.

To see a full list click here.

