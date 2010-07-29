Governor Schwarzenegger: All State Employees Must Take 3 Days Off Without Pay

If an effort to combat his state’s swelling budget deficit, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is requiring all state workers to take off three days per month, without pay.



The move is an about face on the Governor’s previous retraction of the state’s furlough policy, according to the Sacramento Bee.

There are certain exemptions to this rule, however. If your department brings in revenue, like the Franchise Tax board, you do not get the forced leave. Also, if you are a union member, this may not apply.

This is the third time Governor Schwarzenegger has acted in this manner, to reduce state worker pay, without legislative support, according to The Bee.

