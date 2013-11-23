Governor-General Quentin Bryce Calls For A 'Better Australia', Supporting Gay Marriage And A Future Republic For The Country

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Quentin Bryce has become Australia’s first Governor-General to show support for gay marriage and future republic of Australia.

Bryce, whose term is due to end in March, has defied tradition as the Queen’s vice-regal representative saying Australians need to work towards building a fairer society with “ethics of care”, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Her support for a future republic will likely re-open the debate on the nation’s constitutional arrangements, while her support for same-sex marriage can expect to intensify debate in the Abbott government.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.