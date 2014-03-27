Governor Cuomo Not Commenting On Anti-Tesla Bills In New York

The office of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not respond to multiple requests from Business Insider on Tuesday and Wednesday asking about his position on a pair of bills that would ban auto manufacturers from selling cars directly to consumers in the state. A similar ban in New Jersey made headlines earlier this month after Tesla Motors, which employs a direct sales model, launched a P.R. offensive against Gov. Chris Christie accusing his administration of making a “backroom” deal with the auto dealers’ lobby to have the Motor Vehicles Commission approve a measure banning direct sales in the Garden State.

In New York, bills that would ban direct auto sales have been introduced in both the State Senate and Assembly. If the bills were approved in both houses, they would move to Cuomo’s desk and he would have the opportunity to veto before they become state law. Legislators could also put a direct sales ban in the state budget, which is due by April 1. However, a direct-sales ban cannot be placed in the budget without Cuomo signing off on it.

The Assembly bill has been voted out of committee, which means it could come to the floor for a vote. In the Senate, the direct sales ban has yet to be voted out of committee. The sponsors of both bills did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Tuesday.

