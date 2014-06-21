Governor Cuomo Just Made An Incredibly Geeky Credit Rating Joke

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo couldn’t be more pleased about his state’s Fitch credit rating upgrade. In a conference call with reporters Friday, Cuomo made what may be the first cred rating-themed joke in history when he said he planned to celebrate with drinks.

“Instead of, ‘It’s Miller time,'” Cuomo said, referencing the famous beer slogan, “It’s Moody’s and Fitch time.”

This won’t be Cuomo’s first credit rating party this week. On Monday, Cuomo celebrated New York’s Moody’s upgrade with a cake. This inspired several more credit rating quips during the cake pun-filled conference call.

“We have a cherry on the cake for what was a really great few weeks for the State of New York,” said Cuomo, a Democrat widely thought to have ambitions for higher office. “It’s probably the most powerful affirmation of the progress the state has been making.”

However, Cuomo told Business Insider there will be no credit cake after the good news from Fitch Friday.

“I wish!” he exclaimed. “[The upgrade] came so quickly on a Friday we may actually toast this one with a drink.”

Across the Hudson River in New Jersey, Gov. Chris Christie most certainly hasn’t been toasting his state’s credit rating. Last month Fitch downgraded the Garden State. Because of this, Business Insider asked Cuomo whether he had any advice for Christie about improving his credit rating. Cuomo said he did not know “the basis” for Fitch’s decision to downgrade New Jersey and theorized Christie, a Republican, wouldn’t want his input on the matter.

“The governor wouldn’t call me for advice,” Cuomo said of Christie.

This post was updated at 5:25 p.m.

