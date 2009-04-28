Government's Terror Plane Forces Evacuations All Over Financial District, Jersey City

The plane that circled the Hudson River near lower Manhattan was an Air Force One on a “photo op” for the government. The FAA says that officials in New York were notified.



But apparently the notification did not extend to Manhattan and Jersey City office buildings, many of which were evacuated this morning. Panicked office workers in the financial district and Jersey City were forced down stairs in a scene that recalled that terrible day in September 2001. One office worker reported having to rush down 40 flights on stairs in lower Manhattan.

There’s been no explanation so far about why the government made this ill-considered move. Many new Yorkers still have sharp memories of September 11th. Low flying planes can cause a tinge of fear for many of us.

Was your building evacuated? Did you see the plane? Leave a comment below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.