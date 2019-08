Dams are a formidable obstruction for salmon swimming up river to spawn. But don’t worry, the Whooshh Fish Transport System in collaboration with the Department of Energy has a solution — they call it the “salmon cannon”.

Video courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy

