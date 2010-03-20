Bill Gross: It's Time To Tax Carbon Emissions

How can our government help us transition to renewable sources of energy, break our dependence on the Middle East, and keep pace in a booming new global industry (cleantech)?



It can start by taxing carbon emissions, says Bill Gross, the founder of eSolar, a leading solar energy company.

For centuries, the country has acted as though fossil fuels come at no cost to society. But they do. And it’s time we acknowledged that.

Taxing carbon would immediately give a leg-up to companies that don’t produce much of it (which is why the traditional energy companies hate the idea). But it’s an idea whose time has come.

Here, Bill Gross makes the case:

See Bill Gross’s Full Interview HERE >

