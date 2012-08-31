Governments In America Are Literally Vanishing

Photo: jrk via vimeo

According to a new report from the U.S. Census, there are now 89,004 incorporated counties, cities, townships and school districts.That’s 472 fewer than in 2007!



10 states had fewer townships because of mergers and consolidations, the bureau said.

For example, voters in Princeton Borough and Princeton Township, NJ approved last fall a consolidation of the two towns into a single municipality to be known as Princeton.

Illinois leads the nation with 6,968 local governments — approximately 2,000 more, the study found.

