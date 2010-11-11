Government Workers Making $150,000+ Have Doubled Under President Obama

Photo: The White HOuse

Salaries for Federal workers have soared since President Obama took office in 2009, with the number of workers making $150,000 or more doubling, according to USA Today (via the Atlantic).The real winners here: those government workers employed for 15 to 24 years.



That doesn’t jive well with the deficit commission’s plans for a 10% cut in Federal jobs by 2015. Or perhaps it does, as the deficit commission may be able to reach its cost cutting aims with fewer cuts, targeted at those paid the most nearing retirement.

President Obama seems to disagree with the idea of cutting jobs or costs for Federal employees. He wants to see a 1.4% increase in salary for 2.1 million employees.

Check out the full story at USA Today >

Here are the big cuts the Republicans might make to the U.S. budget >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.