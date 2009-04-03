Government Won't Stop Production Of "Too Expensive" Chevy Volt

Bloomberg News confirmed that the government intends to keep GM’s electric car, the Volt, in production, even though the auto task force ripped it in their report.



We don’t know why there would be doubt over this issue. While the car is expected to come in a pricey $30,000 to $40,000 range, the Obama adminsitration has made projects like the Volt a priority. GM committed a billion dollars to developing the car, so pulling the plug on it now makes no sense–pun intended.

“[The Volt] will likely be too expensive to be commercially successful in the short-term,” wrote the auto task force. Of course, that short-term thinking is what’s held cars like the Volt back in the first place.

The short term pain of the Volt has much better long term promise than tweaking the next Chevy Tahoe to increase its miles per gallon ever so slightly.

GM still plans to have the Volt in showrooms by 2010.

