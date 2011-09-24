SOLARGATE: 8 Red Flags The Government Totally Ignored In The Solyndra Disaster

Photo: AP

The Solyndra bankruptcy and subsequent criminal investigation has ignited a firestorm of criticism against President Obama, dredging up debates over federal stimulus spending at a particularly inconvenient time for the administration.Scrutiny has largely centered around whether the Obama administration rushed approval of the company’s $535-million federal loan for political reasons. But the scandal runs a lot deeper and indicates that lots of people in the government — and the private sector — ignored huge red flags about the start-up solar company.



Emails show that Solyndra’s loan application, to build an advanced manufacturing facility in California, was fast-tracked through the Department of Energy, despite the fact that the department had not completed its review of the company’s financial viability.

When the Solyndra review was finally completed in August 2009, it raised major concerns about the company’s capital shortfalls. One email obtained by Congressional investigators even predicted that the “project would run out of cash by September 2011.”

But Solyndra executives insisted that company’s financial future was bright, and administration officials continued to believe them, despite a lot of evidence to the contrary.

Solyndra's business model was totally flawed. Solyndra manufactured a unique type of cylindrical solar panels made out of a new material that, at the time the company was founded in 2005, seemed like a low-cost alternative to traditional solar panels, which used expensive polysilicon materials. It was a good idea in theory, but here's what went wrong: Solyndra's panels weren't as effective as its polysilicon competitors.

The price of silicon plummeted after 2008, making traditional solar panels much cheaper to make.

The price drop, combined with a Chinese manufacturing boom, lowered the cost of panels by about 40%. By the time the DOE granted Solyndra its loan, the company was selling solar panels at less than it cost to make them. There was no demand for what Solyndra was making. Solyndra's mounting racks are well-suited for commercial rooftops -- like big-box retailers and factories -- but don't work on homes. The problem is, there isn't a whole lot of demand for commercial solar projects in the U.S. Government solar incentives go to homeowners, and utilities use massive solar farms to achieve an economy of scale. Solyndra was already bleeding cash. An Associated Press review of Solyndra's regulatory filings found that the company was hemorrhaging hundreds of millions of dollars for years before the DOE granted the $535 million loan. Solyndra spent more than $1.8 million to lobby for the loan. The NYT reports today that Solyndra spent nearly $1.8 million to lobby Washington for the loan. Of the four solar companies who eventually got DOE loans, Solyndra was the only one who spent any money on lobbying -- an indication that the company knew it had some major convincing to do. According to the Times, the company escalated its push in 2009, employing five lobbyists, including a former aide to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. And the lobbying efforts didn't stop after the loan was granted. In January 2010, Solyndra execs and their lobbyists pushed for a meeting with senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. At the meeting, execs bragged about their progress and brought up the possibility of a second loan. The loan funded a new state-of-the-art factory that Solyndra didn't need. Given the low demand for Solyndra's panels, it seems strange that the company would need a new factory, just down the road from its original plant. Solyndra execs apparently spared no expense for the company's new 7-acre, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility. Former employees told the Washington Post that the factory was pimped out with a gleaming conference room whose glass walls could turn an opaque grey with the flip of a switch. The factory had 19 loading docks, but unsold inventory piled up inside the factory -- evidence of the management's overly optimistic sales projections. And equipment no one knew how to build. In an effort to speed up the automated assembly of Solyndra's solar panels, the company bought a custom-made assembly tool from a Dutch company that had never built that type of equipment. The new tool arrived late and suffered from technical difficulties, former employees told the Post. In the end, Solyndra sold the new state-of-the-art equipment for pennies on the dollar, still in its original packaging. Even Solyndra's own accountant knew the company was going broke. Within six months of receiving the DOE loan, Solyndra had accumulated $505 million in losses. A 2010 audit found the company 'has suffered recurring losses from operations, negative cash flows since inception and has a net stockholders' deficit that, among other factors, raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.' To put Solyndra's spectacular burn rate in context, consider that the company also raised $970 million in venture capital. At that point -- April 2010 -- the DOE had only released about $25 million of Solyndra's funding. The government could have pulled the plug, but opted to go down with the ship. Even when Solyndra execs came clean, the government stuck with the company. At the end of 2010, Solyndra execs privately came clean to DOE officials about Solyndra's financial situation. Rather than pull out of the deal, or try to recoup taxpayer losses, the DOE agreed to help Solyndra restructure its finances if investors put up more money. To get investors to step up, the DOE agreed that investors would be the first creditors to be repaid if Solyndra ultimately defaulted. The company spent the next few months furiously trying to raise more cash and arrange bridge loans. In August, Solyndra investors approached the DOE about another restructuring but the deal fell through. The company filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 31.

