Government To Shortsellers: You're Hosed

What are those screams you’re hearing from Wall Street this morning? The screams of thousands of shortsellers getting beaten to a pulp.



Not so much because of the outrageous ban on shortselling of financial stocks, which will make the market a lot less efficient and inhibit some investors’ ability to make money, but because the stocks will now blast far higher than they would have if funds had been able to short them on the way up.

And then there’s the implication that shortselling is the real problem here, which is ridiculous. But, when markets crash, it was ever thus.

