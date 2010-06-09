NOAA Finally Confirms Existence Of Giant Underwater Oil Plumes

Government tests released this morning confirm the spread of oil far beyond what you can see on the surface, according to NYT. NOAA found detectable levels of petroleum compounds as far as 42 miles northeast of the leaking well.



These tests refute claims and tests by BP. The oil company has always denied the existence of underwater plumes, insisting oil will rise to the surface.

Although only a “mist” of oil has spread underwater, oceanographer Samantha Joye tells Fox News, it could cause major damage to the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem.

Bacteria thrive on the oil particles, depleting available oxygen. This process, known as eutrophication, was already a problem in the notorious Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone, which is polluted with runoff from chemical fertilizers used in America. A growing dead zone would damage fish populations and kill off oxygen-breathing aquatic creatures.

