And Now Let's Review Where The Government's Money Comes From...

Photo: Congressional Budget Office

Federal government revenues (a.k.a., taxes), now equal about 16% of GDP.As the chart nearby shows (click for larger), despite all the screaming about government extortion, that’s actually below average.



Federal tax rates are also historically low, especially for the top brackets. (See second chart).

Photo: Congressional Budget Office

But government revenues (taxes) are forecast to rise considerably as a per cent of GDP over the next few years, to 20%+.

If they hit this level, they’ll be as high as they’ve been in history, matching only the brief peaks during World War 2 and the capital gains boom in the late 1990s.

If that happens, Americans actually might be justified in screaming about the tax burden.

But they also might have to just suck it up and pay, on account of the massive deficit the government is running.

(The federal tax revenues, of course, don’t come anywhere close to covering what the government spends, which is why we’re burning $1+ trillion a year. And as we all know, those deficits are expected to continue into the hereafter, because no one in either party is even bothering to pretend that we’ll ever have a balanced budget again).

Given the furor about taxes and deficits, it makes sense to review where all that government revenue is coming from.

Photo: Congressional Budget Office

The following chart (click for larger) shows the components of government receipts as a percentage of total revenue.As the chart shows, income taxes, the largest component, have contributed a relatively stable percentage to federal receipts since 1950.

Employment taxes (payroll, Social Security), meanwhile, have soared as a percentage, and are now almost as big as income taxes.

This increase in employment taxes (paid by companies) has been offset by a collapse in the per cent of corporate taxes, which is now at a historical low. Those who complain that companies are no longer paying their fair share need to take the increase in employment taxes into account.

Excise (sales) taxes and the estate and gift tax contribute the lowest percentage of overall government receipts.

Lastly, it’s interesting to review the sources of the income that is taxed.

As the accompanying chart shows (click for larger), the vast majority of Americans’ taxable income comes from salaries and wages.

Most of the rest comes from business income, capital gains, and other income.

Only a tiny percentage comes from dividends and interest.

SOURCE: These charts come from this PDF, which was prepared by the Joint Committee On Taxation. Thanks to Felix Salmon for bringing it to our attention.

