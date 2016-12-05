A senior Atlassian executive will head the Turnbull government's new $32 million cybersecurity centre

WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

The Turnbull government has asked a Atlassian executive to head up its new cybersecurity organisation, announcing the details just a day after recruiting Blackbird Ventures co-founder Bill Bartee to head a $200 million innovation fund.

Atlassian director of security Craig Davies has been appointed CEO at the Cyber Security Growth Centre, a new federal agency receiving $31.9 million over the next three years.

Industry, innovation and science minister Greg Hunt lauded Davies as “an industry veteran with over 20 years’ experience in technology and cybersecurity”.

He said the not-for-profit centre would “bring together industry, researchers and governments to create a national enterprise” that develops next-generation technology security products.

Davies started his career in Westpac but made his name in recent times at Australian med tech company Cochlear, where he spent 17 years, eventually ending up chief security officer. He’d since headed up security at Atlassian, while also contributing to Bugcrowd and Secure Code Warrior in advisory roles.

Minister assisting the prime minister for cybersecurity, Dan Tehan, said that online crime costs “conservatively” costs the Australian economy $1 billion every year.

“It is a fundamental element of our prosperity and confidence, and is absolutely vital for our national security,” he said, adding that Australian businesses can take advantage of an increasing global appetite for protection.

“The global cyber security market was worth US$74.5 billion in 2015, and it’s estimated it will be worth close to US$170 billion by 2020.”

