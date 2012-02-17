Government Spending Is Down, But These 4 Charts Show One Area Where Public Sector Hiring Is Booming

As we’ve mentioned before, the decline in government spending under the Obama Administration is a seriously under-appreciated fact.



But even despite the decline in spending, there is one area where federal government hiring has really ramped up: financial industry regulators (Bloomberg chart of the day, via Zerohedge).

After all, implementing and enforcing Dodd-Frank is a huge task in and off itself and on top of new regulations, federal watchdogs are amping up their enforcement of existing laws.

Take a look at how overall employment has ramped up and also the comparisons of different agency staffing levels in 2004 and projected levels in 2013 (as Zerohedge notes, the FDIC’s gains are big):

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

