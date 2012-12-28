Sorry, Folks, We Don't Just Have 'A Spending Problem'

Federal government spending (red) vs. tax revenue (blue)

Photo: Business Insider, St. Louis Fed

Yesterday, I pointed out how, in a stubborn attempt to avoid raising taxes on the richest 2% of Americans, the Republicans in Congress have essentially agreed to raise taxes on everyone.The Republicans have done this by refusing to accept President Obama’s attempt at a compromise, which preserves low tax rates for 98% of the country while raising taxes modestly on the top 2%.



Well, you can’t assign blame to the formerly pragmatic and responsible Republican party without getting some flak.

So I received some notes explaining that the Republicans were absolutely right to reject Obama’s plan because “our problem is not a tax problem—it’s a spending problem.”

And you know what, Democrats? The writers of those notes were partially correct:

We DO have a spending problem.

If we are ever to get our budget deficit under control, we need to trim long-term spending growth.

But blaming the whole deficit problem on “spending” ignores the other half of the problem: Taxes.

Our federal tax revenue right now is historically low.

To begin to address our deficit problem, therefore, we need to trim spending growth and increase taxes.

Don’t believe it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.