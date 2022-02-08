The government’s skills training programs must looks beyond traditional trades to solve the skills shortage, experts warn

High angle view of cars on production line in factory. Many robottic arms doing welding on car metal body in manufacturing plant. Image in 3D render.

The government’s vocational training policies have not gone fair enough to solve the country’s skills shortage.

Experts say more needs to be done to expand the opportunities in vocational education and training geared toward emerging industries.

New data suggests the country will continue to face a shortfall, even as the border fully reopens.

Australians are getting into trades at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic — and record numbers are attending university — but more needs to be done to expand skills training opportunities focused on the future of work, experts say.

While the number of young Australians enrolled at university has soared to almost 50%, the highest cohort on record, industry and researchers say a growing preference for higher education is drawing talented young people away from emerging industries that can be accessed through vocational training.

Amid a national skills shortage, the government needs to do more to expand the opportunities in vocational education and training geared toward emerging industries, they say.

More people have rushed into higher education since the start of the pandemic, with Productivity Commission data showing 47.8% of people under the age of 25 are now enrolled in a bachelor degree. However recent data shows financial outcomes for many students would likely be better if they pursued vocations.

Grattan Institute research analysing historical earnings and education records found young Australians with low ATARs who decided to go to university were likely to earn less over their lifetimes.

The conversation comes amid a skills shortage that has been exacerbated by two years of closed borders during the pandemic, along with a loss of foreign workers.

Uptick in vocational training not enough to meet future of work, experts say

Peter Nolan, chief executive of industry training organisation PEER, said there was a growing recognition that the next generation of work — which he called ‘Industry 4.0’ — provided a raft of new opportunities outside university qualifications.

“There’s a significant part of exciting challenges with automation and artificial intelligence that require tradespeople to build, service and maintain equipment that provides automation and advances in robotics,” Nolan said.

Similarly, Peter Hurley, Higher education researcher from the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University, said policymakers needed to create better vocational education and training (VET) courses to give young people better options outside universities and traditional apprenticeships.

“Young people are going to university and doing apprenticeships in record numbers but there is a need for other high quality options,” he said, pointing to roles in business, hospitality, aged care and childcare.

In the tech sector, which has also struggled to find talent in a limited local pool, industry leaders have been reporting for years that private upskilling programs had gained popularity because of a gap in government-funded training geared at the sector.

Lambros Photios, Sydney-based founder of software developer Station Five, told Business Insider Australia that many major firms are losing out because of their insistence on hiring university-trained workers.

“Universities cannot create courses fast enough given their current operating procedures, as the time required for them to create a course would already deem the technology outdated,” he said.

Push for vocational training

National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) data shows that 3.9 million people were enrolled in vocational education and training last year.

However up to 2.4 million of those were in short courses such as first aid and construction safety rather than for comprehensive vocational jobs.

And while national figures show an increase in the take-up and completion of apprenticeships and traineeships in trades in the June quarter of 2021, this was not enough to make up for bigger falls over recent years.

In NSW, Labor leader Chris Minns said while there had been an increase in training and completion numbers from the June 2020 quarter to June 2021, fewer students were completing training.

“The decline has hit across all sectors in the past year with a 12% decrease in construction trades workers, 18.9% decrease in food trades workers and a 20.2% decrease in skilled animal and horticultural workers,” Minns said.

But NSW Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens has said the state’s free apprenticeships and traineeships had resulted in 40% more students starting an apprenticeship or traineeship in 2021 than in 2019, before the pandemic started.

Federal Skills Minister Stuart Robert said the surging numbers were proof that government programs like JobTrainer, along with its $2.7 billion boost to apprenticeship commencements, had worked in getting young people into jobs and keeping them there.

“We start 2022 with almost half a million job-ready Australians skilling up or skilled up with well over 270,000 JobTrainer enrolments and the highest level of trade apprentices on record,” Robert said.

However these increases in the apprenticeship pipeline may not be enough.

A newly-released report by Infrastructure Australia found that a host of massive infrastructure projects underway around the nation will ramp up over the next three years as spending on these projects doubles.

This could lead to a shortfall of some 100,000 skilled workers in the infrastructure sector alone.