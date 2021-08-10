The government has proposed an overhaul of skilled migration in a bid to attract foreign workers lost since the start of the pandemic.

Around 500,000 temporary migrants have left Australia over the past 18 months, leading to severe skills shortages in sectors as varied as hospitality, tourism and technology.

The government’s report calls for an easier pathway to residency for international students, and a reduction in red tape overall.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

A new report backed by Coalition MPs calls to streamline entry into the country for skilled workers, as the government seeks to counter a loss of talent since borders were closed 18 months ago.

The proposed overhaul of current legislation would lead to an easier process for international students to win residency and fewer overall restrictions.

A report released by the joint standing committee on migration on Monday also calls for a national agency to be set up that would lead to the creation of a “dynamic national workforce plan.”

The committee, chaired by Liberal MP Julian Leeser, recommended cutting red tape for skilled migrant visas, including streamlining the visa application system and creating a new, “more flexible” process of identifying workforce shortages.

It also called for a pathway to permanent residency for all ­people who come to Australia on a temporary skills visa.

The report comes as the country reckons with the impact that over 18 months of closed international borders has had on the Australian workforce, with the loss of over 500,000 temporary migrants since the start of the pandemic.

ABS data released in June found that one in four Australian businesses said they were struggling to find suitable staff to fill job vacancies, adding to growing evidence the labour market is continuing to tighten.

The figures suggest Australian businesses continue to be squeezed by the stalled movement of skilled migrants, a factor that many experts say will hurt Australia’s competitiveness in the long-term.

Chris Tilling, a financial services digital consultant told Business Insider Australia that the country risks losing out on global competitiveness.

“The challenge we have is that if we don’t open up then we could end up lower down the white collar food chain.”

Analysis of employment data by the Commonwealth Bank suggests that, while employment for Australian residents has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, employment was still down 2.1% in the first three months of 2021 when factoring in the absence of more than 280,000 non-resident workers.

Leeser said the report had measures aimed at “cleaning up and streamlining the skilled migration system.”

“The lack of skilled migrants coupled with record low unemployment has led to major skill shortages in many sectors of the Australian economy,” he said.

While many skilled migrants have left the country, still more remain locked out.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed this week that while the federal government has issued more than 12,000 of a new “global talent” visa — designed to fast track permanent residency for skilled migrants since December — 19,000 existing holders of previously issued skilled visas remain trapped outside the country.

The report recommends that the Department of Home Affairs change the visa conditions for the short-term stream of the Temporary Skills Shortage visa in order to “provide a pathway to permanent residency for temporary migrants.”

“All employer-nominated visas should provide the option of a pathway to permanency,” the report said.

“The length of time to permanency and the conditions involved may vary from visa to visa with, for instance, applicants in lower skilled occupations taking longer to reach permanency than more highly skilled visa holders.”

The report also calls for a coordinated effort on the part of state and federal governments to ensure Australia’s “persistent skills shortages and future workforce needs are addressed through Australia’s higher education and vocational education systems, employment services and the skilled migration program.”

The plan would be developed and regularly updated by a new cross-jurisdictional interagency committee that includes ­“decision-makers” from departments, agencies and the National Skills Commission.