We're All The Way Back To Square One In The Government Shutdown Fight

Brett LoGiurato
Senate vote CRC-SPAN2

After a weekend of theatrics has led to the first partial federal government shutdown in 17 years, Congress is at the same spot it was on Saturday.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted Tuesday morning to kill the House GOP’s motion to go to conference over the continuing resolution to keep the government funded, a plan that was hatched late Monday night by House Republicans. The Senate tabled the motion by a 54-46, party-line vote.

That puts the House in the same spot in which it found itself Saturday morning. House Speaker John Boehner has the option to pass the Senate’s so-called “clean” continuing resolution, or try to pass a bill more to Republicans’ liking that they think could be a starter in the Senate.

A House GOP leadership aide said plans aren’t firm at this point.

Here’s a brief reminder of what has happened since Saturday, when the House came back to work after being sent a bill from the Senate that stripped language defunding Obamacare:

