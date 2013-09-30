POLL: Republicans Are Acting Like 'Spoiled Children' Over Obamacare

Americans know who they will blame in the event of an increasingly likely government shutdown — Republicans who they consider “spoiled children.”

According to a new CNN/ORC poll released Monday morning, 46% said they would blame Congressional Republicans if the government shuts down beginning on Tuesday. By contrast, 36% would blame President Barack Obama, and 13% would blame both.

Participants in the poll were also asked whether they think both parties of Congress were acting like “responsible adults” or “spoiled children” over their respective positions. Respondents fingered Republicans as the most “spoiled” — 69% said Congressional Republicans were acting like children, compared with just 25% who say they’re acting like adults.

Obama scored the best in this category — by a narrow, 49-47 margin, people think he’s actually acting like an adult. Congressional Democrats are perceived as “spoiled children” by 58% of respondents.

Monday is the final day for Congress to pass a bill that would avert a government shutdown — a prospect that doesn’t look likely. The Senate on Monday is expected to reject two House-passed amendments meant to chip away at the Affordable Care Act.

But House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that if that does happen, House Republicans will look to move a new version of their continuing resolution that would make changes to the health-care law.

About seven in 10 Americans say that a government shutdown would be a bad thing for the country — and that number rises to about 80% who say so about a shutdown that lasts for more than a few weeks.

