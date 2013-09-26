GOP Reportedly Considering Plan That Would Create Even More Budget Uncertainty

Uncertainty, political manoeuvring, and a heavy dose of brinksmanship and deadline dealing.

We could be in for a replay of this week’s government shutdown fight next week, if the House of Representatives puts a new plan into action.

Citing multiple GOP senators, National Review’s Robert Costa reports that the House is considering moving a continuing resolution that keeps the government funded for about a week.

Costa reports that the idea is gaining steam in both the GOP House and Senate caucuses. It would give GOP leadership more time to structure a deal more favourable to the party, while also avoiding a government shutdown.

A House GOP leadership aide brushed back at the report, saying it “sounds like senators speculating.”

The plan could create even more uncertainty in Washington. There’s no indication that Democrats would agree to such a short-term extension, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Democrats are moving a bill through the Senate that would keep the government funded through Nov. 15.

But the new GOP plan would push the shutdown debate into early October. That’s separate from another looming crisis — the new, drop-dead debt ceiling date of Oct. 17. All of it adds up to a lot of potential for crisis next month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.