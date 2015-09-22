BUDGET GURU: The odds of a government shutdown have now surged to 75%

The odds of a federal-government shutdown later this month have climbed to 75%, according to an expert on the federal budget.

Stan Collender, who has worked on both the House and Senate Budget Committees, now estimates a three-in-four chance the government shuts down at the end of the month — up from 67% last week. Collender chalks this up to increasing “Republican-on-Republican violence.”

The federal government will shut down on Oct. 1 if Congress does not pass a spending bill to keep the government funded

There have been a few developments in the shutdown fight over the past few days — and according to Collender, none of them have been particularly good:

Around 40 House conservatives have dung in on their insistence that any legislation to keep the government funded also includes the defunding of the Planned Parenthood organisation, which has come under intense scrutiny following the release of undercover videos.

House GOP leaders have offered alternatives to the government-funding legislation to defund Planned Parenthood, but it “didn’t stop the shutdown talk and may have further infuriated those opposing funding for Planned Parenthood.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other presidential candidates, including former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, argued forcefully during last week’s Republican debate that Republicans should defund the organisation — even if it leads to a shutdown.

Collender says both House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who have both pledged to avoid a shutdown, might not be in positions to make that promise.

“So, with less than 10 calendar days left before the fiscal year begins, congressional Republicans still have to negotiate with each other before they even begin to negotiate with House and Senate Democrats and the White House … and there’s no obvious (or perhaps possible) resolution in sight,” Collender writes.

“That makes my 75 per cent estimate of a shutdown seem optimistic.”

Other analysts have been more bullish on the prospect of a deal to avoid a shutdown. Chris Krueger, an analyst with Guggenheim Securities, wrote Monday that he believes there’s a 30% chance of a shutdown. Greg Valliere, the chief political strategist at the Potomac Research Group, put the odds Monday at 40%.

But with only a handful of working days before the government shuts down — and at least one of those devoted to Pope Francis’ visit to the capitol — time is running out.

“A government shutdown looms next week, but Congress isn’t expected to make much progress in the next few days, as Pope Francis dominates this city; very little work will get done,” Valliere said. “We’ve increased our odds of a shutdown to 40%, largely because there’s so little time left to craft a compromise on Planned Parenthood, and John Boehner — fiercely anti-abortion — may be reluctant to deal with Nancy Pelosi. In any event, we think a shutdown would be brief; a greater crisis, over spending levels, looms in December.”

