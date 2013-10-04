Obama Goes Directly After Boehner, And Says He's The 'Only Thing That Is Keeping The Government Shut Down'

President Barack Obama directly pinned blame on House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) for the ongoing federal

government shutdown that entered into its third day on Thursday.

Obama blasted Boehner for refusing to allow a so-called “clean” continuing resolution that keeps the government funded to come to the House floor for a vote. 20 Republican representatives have come out and said they favour a “clean” CR that would keep the government open through Nov. 15. Along with all 200 Democrats, that would theoretically be enough to pass the bill.

“There are enough Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives today that if the Speaker of the House John Boehner simply let the bill get on the floor for an up or down vote, every congressman could vote their conscience,” Obama said at an event at a construction company Rockville, Md.

“The only thing that is keeping the government shut down is that Speaker John Boehner won’t even let the bill get a yes or no vote because he doesn’t want to anger the extremists in his party.”

He added: “Take a vote, stop this farce, end this shutdown right now!”

On Day 3 of the shutdown, there appears to be no end in sight. Congressional leaders came out of a meeting at the White House Wednesday night dug in on their long-held positions, without any progress toward any kind of deal.

Obama highlighted comments made by Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.), who inadvertently explained how Republicans have moved on from Obamacare demands and don’t have a clear idea of what they want.

“We’re not going to be disrespected. We have to get something out of this. And I don’t know what that even is,” he said.

If workers acted like Republicans in Congress, Obama said, they’d get “fired.”

