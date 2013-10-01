How The Government Signs Off The Internet

The federal government shut down for the first time in 17 years at midnight on Tuesday.

This shutdown is rather unprecedented — not only because of the nature of the fight between the two parties, but also because this is the first shutdown in the era of the modern Internet and social media.

This is how USA.gov, the official site for government services, put out notice:

Various government agencies posted messages like this one from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

And in the age of social media, almost all government agencies signed off on Twitter. Most of them did so with a message similar to this one, from NASA:

NASA also signed off on Instagram:

But this is the account loss that could really doom us:

Here’s another version, from the Department of Agriculture:

There is at least one site, though, that’s still up and running. And coincidentally, it’s the subject that both parties are fighting about. But even that site has had its glitches.

