Will The GOP Shut Down The Government In December?

Stan Collender at Capital Gains & Games (via WallStreetSheet) argues that a shutdown of the Federal Government could happen during the lame-duck session.



Even though the smaller Senate GOP minority and House Republican majority won’t officially be in place until January, the leadership will be facing a very difficult decision over federal spending in less than a month when the the current continuing resolution — which is funding all federal agencies and departments that operate with annual appropriations — expires.

That’s the first point at which the GOP will have to face up to one of its most prominent campaign pledges: To significantly cut federal spending. The vote to extend the CR will be the first opportunity to face that challenge head on because it can be filibustered in the Senate. The Republicans there — (Actually, all you need is one: Can you say Jim DeMint?) are in a position to prevent the current CR from being extended if the new version doesn’t reduce spending to the level they want.

Already Sen. McConnell has threatened to make the US default (an induced Greece, basically). One of the looming questions right now is how serious the GOP is with playing spending-reduction hardball.

