IT'S OFFICIAL: The Government Will Shut Down, And Here's The Republicans' Next Move

The House of Representatives is expected to vote late Monday night on a motion to go to conference with the Senate on the government-funding bill.

This means they will not vote on the so-called “clean” CR as demanded by House and Senate Democrats, and the government will partially shut down at midnight on Tuesday.

The House Rules Committee will meet at 10:30 p.m. to decide on a rule that will allow Majority Leader Eric Cantor to request a conference with the Senate.

House Republicans’ thinking is that the move will put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Democrats. And it will force them to the negotiating table.

“It’s regular order,” a GOP leadership aide told Business Insider to the House’s rationale. “It means we’re the reasonable, responsible actors trying to keep the process alive as the clock ticks past midnight, despite Washington Democrats’ refusal — thus far — to negotiate.”

The aide said that the House GOP will likely not include in the motion a stopgap bill to fund the government for a short, one- or two-week period. Instead, they will again look to pass their latest offer — one that has in it two amendments that chip away at Obamacare, and that the Senate rejected Monday evening. This means the government will partially shut down for the first time in 17 years.

The House’s final move come after Republicans have rejected the idea of going to conference on the budget for months. Citing that fact, Reid slammed House Republicans’ latest “gambit” on the Senate floor. He called on the House to pass a clean, six-week CR before the two chambers go to conference.

“We will not go to conference with a gun to our head,” Reid said. “…I want everyone to hear what I just said. We will not go to conference without a clean CR.”

In case you’re keeping score, here’s the ping-pong that the Senate and House have played since Friday:

