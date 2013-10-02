Republicans Have Moved On To 'Plan E' In The Government Shutdown Fight

In the first

day of the first government shutdown in 17 years, Republicans in the House of Representatives have moved onto “Plan E.” They plan to pass smaller, targeted bills that would fund the most visibly affected government services in the shutdown.

The House will consider three separate bills on Tuesday. Each would fund and reopen different portions of the federal government, including national parks, veterans’ programs, and tourist attractions in Washington, D.C.

The White House dismissed the idea earlier Tuesday, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) called it “wacky.”

Republicans are “trying to cherry-pick the few parts of government they like,” Reid said on the Senate floor shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The closure of national parks, veterans’ programs, and landmarks in D.C. are some of the most visible effects of a federal government shutdown. On Tuesday, for example, a massive group of World War II veterans stormed past a barricade to enter the shuttered World War II Memorial.

Republicans believe that it will put the Senate in a politically tricky spot — they’ll be able to say Democrats, for example, are holding back funding for veterans’ programs to protect Obamacare. The irony is that the government is usually funded in a piecemeal approach through appropriation bills, something the House didn’t do earlier this year because Republicans could not reach intraparty agreement on the bills’ content.

The White House said late Tuesday afternoon that President Obama would veto the bills if they came to his desk.

“The president and the Senate have been clear that they won’t accept this kind of game-playing, and if these bills were to come to the president’s desk he would veto them,” White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said in a statement.

In response to that veto threat, Michael Steel, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner, called Obama’s position “unsustainably hypocritical.”

“How does the White House justify signing the troop funding bill, but vetoing similar measures for veterans, National Parks, and District of Columbia?” Steel said in a statement. “The President can’t continue to complain about the impact of the government shutdown on veterans, visitors at National Parks, and DC while vetoing bills to help them. The White House position is unsustainably hypocritical.”

As always, a brief recap of the “ping-pong” between the House and Senate over the past 11 days on the continuing resolution:

