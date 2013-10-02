Government Agencies Have To Tear Down Their Websites, Even If It's Cheaper To Leave Them Up

Underscoring the peculiarity of the wealthiest nation on the planet partially shutting down its government because it doesn’t have enough money, multiple government agencies had to take down their websites today.

But there’s a catch. For many of these websites, it’s entirely possible that the cost of taking their site down and eventually spooling it back up exceeds the cost of just leaving it running without updates.

One would think — if the actual goal of a shutdown were to conserve limited cash resources — the government would prefer the cheaper option.

Actually, as far as the federal government is concerned, this has zero bearing on whether the sites will remain online, as outlined in this memo from the Office of Management and Budget yesterday:

