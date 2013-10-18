How The US Government Signed Back Onto The Internet

Brett LoGiurato

The third longest federal government shutdown in history ended Wednesday night after 16 days. And with its reopening, the government signed back on to the Internet.

Many government sites went offline at the advent of the shutdown. On Thursday, they came back — and most marked the occasion on Twitter:

Here’s Secretary of Education Arne Duncan:

And NASA also posted a photo to Instagram. It’s from astronaut Mike Hopkins, who on Oct. 9 took a picture of the Northern Lights aboard the International Space Station
:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.