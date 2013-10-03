Obama Summons Congress To Meet On The Shutdown And Debt Ceiling

President Barack Obama has invited Congressional leaders to a meeting at the White House to discuss the ongoing government shutdown and the debt ceiling, White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage

said.

Obama has invited Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker John Boehner, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to the White House.

Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Boehner, said the Speaker had accepted the invitation.

“We’re pleased the president finally recognises that his refusal to negotiate is indefensible. It’s unclear why we’d be having this meeting if it’s not meant to be a start to serious talks between the two parties,” Buck said in a statement.

The federal government is in the second day of its first partial shutdown in 17 years, with no end in sight. The debt ceiling needs to be raised by Oct. 17. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said that the Treasury was using its “final extraordinary measures” before the deadline.

